Somalia: Senior Police Officer Wounded in Mogadishu Skirmish

The commander of the Haram'ad forces, Abdihamid Abdillahi Fanah, who was leading the elite police unite, was wounded in a clash between the military and the cheetah forces at the Banadir intersection in Mogadishu this morning.

A statement posted on the Haram'ad military Facebook page said the commander was taken to Digfer Hospital in Mogadishu, where he is being treated.

Fighting between police and the military resulted in a land dispute, and three people were injured, some in critical condition.

A spokesman for the Somali Police Force said a land dispute at the Banadir junction caused the clashes, and the area was now under police control.

This is not the first time that government forces have been involved in a land dispute, and the case is currently before the Benadir Regional Court.