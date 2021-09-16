Egypt: ‎ PM Follows Up National Project for Rehabilitating Canals

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday chaired a meeting to follow up the implementation of a national project for rehabilitating canals and turning to the usage of modern irrigation systems.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti and Minister of Agriculture and Land

Reclamation El Sayyed el Quseir attended the meeting.

Abdel Atti said that the project calls for rehabilitating 9,041 km of canals with lengths up to 20,000 km of targeted canals in the venture.

He added nearly 2,516 km have been rehabilitated so far, as part of the national canal rehabilitation project.

The ministry also had noted that work is under way to implement another 3,870 km in the major project.

Abdel Atti tackled the efforts exerted to carry out the national project for turning to modern irrigation systems.

The ministry's quota is 516,000 feddans in seven governorates in the project , he said, adding 95% of the targeted was implemented, including 489,000 feddans as part of an action plan to modernize irrigation systems of nearly one million feddans in cooperation with the agriculture ministry.