Egypt: ‎ PM Follows Up National Project for Rehabilitating Canals

16 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Wednesday chaired a meeting to follow up the implementation of a national project for rehabilitating canals and turning to the usage of modern irrigation systems.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Atti and Minister of Agriculture and Land

Reclamation El Sayyed el Quseir attended the meeting.

Abdel Atti said that the project calls for rehabilitating 9,041 km of canals with lengths up to 20,000 km of targeted canals in the venture.

He added nearly 2,516 km have been rehabilitated so far, as part of the national canal rehabilitation project.

The ministry also had noted that work is under way to implement another 3,870 km in the major project.

Abdel Atti tackled the efforts exerted to carry out the national project for turning to modern irrigation systems.

The ministry's quota is 516,000 feddans in seven governorates in the project , he said, adding 95% of the targeted was implemented, including 489,000 feddans as part of an action plan to modernize irrigation systems of nearly one million feddans in cooperation with the agriculture ministry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X