Egypt: PM Stresses Importance of Vaccinating All Registered Citizens

16 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli underlined the importance of vaccinating all citizens, who had registered at the Health Ministry's website to get Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

Madbouli ordered putting into action an urgent action plan to finish waiting lists of Covid 19 vaccinations.

"Those are the State's priority at the time being," added Madbouli while chairing a meeting of the medical group.

Madbouli reiterated the necessity of applying all precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus.

The State will continue providing more vaccines against Covid-19 from different sources either foreign or locally-manufactured vaccines, he said.

The State is also seeking to increase the local production of vaccines in the period to come, according to him.

For her part, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said the ministry handed over 1.3 million doses to vaccination centers yesterday and will deliver another 1.3 million doses today.

During the meeting, Zayed tackled mechanisms introduced for the registration of citizens to get the vaccines.

She also discussed ways of boosting coordination with governors to set a timetable for finalizing the vaccination of citizens before the end of this year.

She said five million doses were manufactured and 2.5 million doses of them will be released this week, in addition to the fact that two million doses will be released per week.

In turn, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar said all new university students will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Other students must go to vaccination centers to be inoculated, according to him.

Students will not be allowed to have new university admit cards without being vaccinated, he stressed.

Abdel-Ghaffar also talked about the vaccination of university employees and professors in 290 centers in 60 universities.

