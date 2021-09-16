Egypt: Sisi Asserts Importance of Drama, Education, Family in Promoting Right Awareness

16 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed on Wednesday that drama, education, media, family and mosque are among the basics of promoting and building right awareness.

In a telephone call with TV anchor Youssef el Husseini during "Al Tas'ea" show on Egypt's Channel One, the President stressed that right education is not limited to obtaining grades but lies in the formation of right awareness.

He pointed out that education does not only mean success and obtaining 90% but it

means that the ability to think right.

President Sisi said love of Egypt is not in words but in action. "If we really love our country, we should be ready to fight for it".

The President said 65 million out of the 100 million Egyptians are under the age of 45. If 10% of them love their country and work hard for it, the impact will be good for our country, he added.

I am not undermining the efforts of Egyptians but if we really love our country we should work very seriously for it, the President said.

It is normal for any person in any place in the world to love his country, but most importantly, does a person love his country with words? Or is he ready to make sacrifices for it, Sisi said.

