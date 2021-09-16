Zimbabwe: Marondera Female Commercial Farmer Commends Govt

A commercial farmer in Marondera has commended Government for empowering indigenous people through allocation of land and has urged other beneficiaries of the land reform programme to fully utilise their farms to ensure the nation is food self-sufficient in line with goals set in Vision 2030.

Mrs Angelbetta Madzingira whose Warwick Farm is located along the Marondera to Murewa Road said this during a tour of her farm where she is into crop and livestock production.

She said they had put 40 hectares of wheat this winter season and werr expecting to produce at least 200 tonnes.

"I want to thank Government for this opportunity they have given to us as indigenous Zimbabwean farmers. Before, serious farming was a preserve for whites," she said.

"What I want to say to other indigenous farmers is that farming is not about having vast land but it is about fully utilising the land and managing it effectively to have high yields. As farmers, we should make sure that we are, as a country, food secure all the time. Our target is to also grow for the external market and generate foreign currency for the country.

Apart from cropping, Mrs Madzingira said they had over 150 herd of cattle, over 400 goats and over 60 sheep.

She added that they have also delivered over 180 tonnes of maize to the GMB and 3 000 bales of tobacco.

"We appeal to Government to extend facilities to procure modern mechanised irrigation systems," Mrs Madzingira said.

The farm has 70 permanent employees while it engages others seasonally.