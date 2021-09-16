Angola: President Discusses CAR Situation

15 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda discussed with the president of the African Union Commission (AU), Moussa Faki, the political situation in the Central African Republic (CAR ).

Moussa Faki has been in Luanda to attend the Mini-Summit of Heads of State of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), taking place on Thursday (16).

The event is taking place at the initiative of the Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, in his capacity as chairperson of ICGLR.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the audience, Moussa Faki highlighted the consolidation of peace and security in the CAR, as well as the efforts undertaken by the Angolan president to ensure the leadership of the ICGLR.

