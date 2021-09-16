Zimbabwe: Masvingo High Court Acquits Convicted Rural Teacher

Masvingo High Court Judges, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe and Justice Garainesu Mawadze have quashed conviction and 16-month imprisonment of Shilla Chisirumunhu, a teacher, who was convicted in 2020 for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.

The 2 Judges upheld the 53 year-old Chisirimunhu's appeal against both conviction and sentence after his lawyer Martin Mureri of ZLHR appealed against Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu's ruling wherein she was found guilty of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chisirimunhu, who is the Masvingo Provincial Gender Secretary for ARTUZ had been arrested in June 2020 together with Obert Masaraure after they allegedly participated in a demonstration held in Masvingo, where teachers protested against poor salaries and unfavourable working conditions & demanded to be paid a monthly salary amounting to US$520.