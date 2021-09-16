South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Addresses 18th Ordinary Session of African Ministerial Conference On the Environment, 16 Sept

15 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy will virtually address the opening segment of the 18th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

Minister Creecy addresses AMCEN as its outgoing President after she presided over this august conference for the past two years and will take this opportunity to handover the baton to her successor.

The African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) was established in December 1985, following a conference of African ministers of environment held in Cairo, Egypt. Its mandate is to provide advocacy for environmental protection in Africa; to ensure that basic human needs are met adequately and in a sustainable manner; to ensure that social and economic development is realized at all levels; and to ensure that agricultural activities and practices meet the food security needs of the region.

The 18th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment will also provide progress on the African Green Stimulus Programme (AGSP) and launch the Programme's Online Platform. The programme intends to provide an overarching framework that will support the "green recovery" from the COVID-19 Pandemic, bringing together existing environment and sustainable development initiatives in Africa in a coherent and coordinated way, whilst identifying new areas requiring strategic interventions.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X