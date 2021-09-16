Namibia: Underprivileged First-Year Nursing Students Receive Workplace Attires From Local Company

PanMed Investment recently donated nursing attire to support first-year students from disadvantaged backgrounds, at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The owner of PanMed Dr Martha Shiyanga said she started this initiative because first-year students would visit her store in search of nursing attires long after practicals had started.

"This reminded me of the many challenges students face during university and because of this reoccurring instance, we decided to make this initiative part of our corporate social responsibility moving forward," she added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the acting Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Louise Pretorius, Galukeni Kadhila expressed his sincere gratitude to the PanMed team.

"The uniforms will be given to first-year nursing students, chosen from four of the university's campuses that offer the Bachelor of Nursing Science programme," said Pretorius.

In 2019, the School of Nursing at the University of Namibia introduced a new uniform attire to nature students' professional outlook and to easily identify nursing students in public clinics and hospitals. Nursing is offered at the Windhoek, Oshakati, Rundu and Southern Campuses.