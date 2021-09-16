Namibia: Seven Shortlisted for Fishcor Top Job

SEVEN people have been shortlisted for the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at the corruption-tainted National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

The company's interim board chairperson, Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II, confirmed this yesterday.

"Yes, interviews are on Thursday, and seven candidates have been shortlisted. We have engaged the independent HR Consultancy," he said.

Gaomab in a previous interview said the consultancy, which has been tasked with shortlisting candidates, would ensure objectivity.

"The consultancy is to submit the shortlist to the board, whereupon an interview panel is to be composed as soon as practically possible by the board," Gaomab said.

He declined to share the list of candidates, saying the shortlisting was done strictly based on the required criteria as set out in the advertisement and the job description for the position.

A master's degree in business administration, public management, finance, maritime or fisheries management, economics, strategy or a closely related field, plus nine years' professional experience in a management position, of which five years were at a senior level at a commercial business, topped the list of minimum requirements.

Sources claim Hafeni Mungungu, the former CEO of the Fisheries Observer Agency (FOA) , who is also the current director of operations in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, is among the shortlisted candidates.

The sources are questioning Mungungu's integrity, as he served in an influential position between 2012 and 2014, and 2018 and 2019, when crooked deals under former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau allegedly took place.

Alex Gawanab, Dundee Precious Metals' project manager for business transformation, and Ruth Hengura, the current acting CEO of Fishcor, are also said to be among the shortlisted candidates.

The position was left vacant after the arrest of its first CEO, Mike Nghipunya, who is currently in jail awaiting trial.

Nghipunya has been charged with money laundering, fraud, and corruption involving more than N$75 million as part of the Fishrot scandal.

This is the second time the company is scouting for a CEO after the last candidate was deemed unfit for the position.

Current FOA chief Stanley Ndara scored 71%, the highest in the last round of interviews, but was deemed unfit for the position.

Current PowerCom CEO Beatus Amadhila scored the second highest.

Amadhila was the director of finance and administration at the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management at the time.

Tunacor CEO Peya Hitula and Novanam CEO Edwin Kamatoto are also among the shortlisted candidates.

The position was readvertised on 27 July.