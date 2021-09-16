South Africa: Death By Affidavit - John Hlophe Throws a 569-Page Whopper At Court to Stop Impeachment

15 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A weighty notice of motion was filed on behalf of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on 13 September against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the President of South Africa, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Judge President of the Western Cape's legal representative, Barnabas Xulu -- who was found by Judge Phillip Zilwa on 5 August to have acted improperly in another matter related to R20-million he owes to the state in ill-gotten legal fees -- appears to still be lawyering up for Hlophe in this last-ditch bid to salvage his nosediving career.

Hlophe's long walk into what everyone knows is a legal cul-de-sac ended on 25 August when the JSC announced it had decided to uphold an April 2021 report and recommendation of a Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Hlophe face impeachment.

In a late-night briefing On 8 September, in preparation for the potential impeachment vote by the National Assembly, parliament's committee on social justice and correctional services began tightening the procedural legal nuts and bolts of the process when it met with government legal advisors who stated clearly that the guilty verdict by the JSC could not be altered...

