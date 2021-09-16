South Africa: Godongwana to Table Mid-Term Budget On 4 November

16 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 4 November, the National Treasury has announced.

This will be the Minister's first Budget presentation since his appointment last month. The 2021 MTBPS comes against a tumultuous economic backdrop exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ruinious public violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that was said to have cost the country's economy in the region of R50 billion.

The MTBPS sets out the policy framework for the Budget that is presented every February, updates National Treasury's economic forecasts, adjusts the budgets of government departments and makes emergency changes to spending.

The Department said more details regarding logistics for the MTBPS would be outlined in due course.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X