South Africa: R14/U.S.$ - Strong Commodity Demand Helps a Feisty Rand to Punch Above Its Weight

analysis

South Africa's rand, an erratic but often telling yardstick to gauge whether the country is headed for basket case or breadbasket status, has shot the lights out in recent weeks, rallying to a two-month best while its emerging market peers fell, with investors taking a surprisingly sunny view of recent developments.

The rand began 2021 at around R15/$. The third wave of coronavirus infections, the deadly July riots and a Cabinet reshuffle later, the currency enters the Southern Hemisphere summer near R14/$, uncharacteristically immune to local and international shocks, and likely to end the year on the front foot, barring any big surprises when the medium-term budget is delivered in November.

Old Mutual chief economist, Johann Els, sees the rand ending 2021 at R14/$, citing the improved political and economic situation. PwC has the unit at R14.50. BNP Paribas has the rand as its pick among emerging market units.

"Our optimistic view on global growth means that we expect strong terms of trade and healthy trade surpluses to continue to prop up the ZAR," said Jefff Schultz, an economist at BNP. "We continue to see value emerging on the currency side, remaining long commodity exporters in EM. The ZAR remains...