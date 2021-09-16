South Africa: Carnage Casualty - July Retail Trade Sales Fall 11.2 Percent From June

analysis

July retail trade sales plunged 11.2% from the preceding month, the biggest monthly decline since April 2020 when the sector cratered under the weight of hard lockdown restrictions. That gives a pretty clear sense of the economic damage wrought by the wave of carnage that month, and is the latest indicator pointing to a third-quarter economic contraction.

On an annual basis, retail trade sales fell 0.8% in July, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday. At first glance, the year-on-year number may not look that bad until one considers the sector's ailing state of affairs in July 2020. Or the fact that in June year-on-year growth was 10.5%, 15.5% in May, and 95.1% in April.

"Few would have expected a contraction in year-on-year terms, given that the base in 2020 was still impacted by some lockdown restrictions and a severe wave of Covid in the winter months," Razia Khan, Chief Africa Economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London, told Business Maverick.

Standard Chartered expected a slowdown in growth to 3.5%, so the number fell way below expectations, highlighting the impact of the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that killed more than 350 people.

Sales of household furniture, appliances...