South Africa: In the Name of History and Identity - the Power and Politics Behind Black People's Names

opinion

I make it a point that when I meet people I introduce myself with my full name because, you know, it's my name and it carries the hopes, dreams, aspirations and historical significance of the time in which I was born and by whom I was named ... my identity.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Language is one of the most beautiful ways to express ourselves as people and to keep our culture alive. It can serve the purpose of inclusion and belonging but can sometimes be used for the purpose of exclusion and marginalisation. In South Africa, chapter 2 sections 30 and 31 of our Constitution guarantees our rights to practise and uphold our cultures and languages. What it does not do is guarantee the right to the assertion of one language or culture over another. That would be imperialistic.

One of the tactics of imperialism is the erasure of culture, and language asserting its dominance and enforcing assimilation.

We are emerging from a dark history where black people's names were invalidated by white South Africans; dismissing them as too difficult and glibly replacing them with English and Afrikaans names of their choice so that...