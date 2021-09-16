South Africa: Our Political System Has Failed - the Election Structure and the Players Within It May Have to Change

analysis

The current electoral system did bring the ANC to power, and kept it in power for many years, but it is possible that a simple constituency-based system would benefit the party even more.

While South Africa's focus has been on the pandemic for the last 18 months, during that time another process has been slowly winding its way through political WhatsApp groups and discreet Zoom conversations. It is a process that is supposed to see major changes to our electoral system with the aim of strengthening the crucial, yet still largely missing aspect of functioning democracy called accountability. This follows a ruling in the Constitutional Court that independent candidates, individuals in their own right, must be allowed to stand for seats in Parliament.

This has opened the door to a possible move away from the system we have now for national and provincial elections, which is proportional representation.

On Wednesday Business Day published a report suggesting that the ANC's National Executive Committee had decided to implement very little change to the way in which MPs are elected. This is despite the fact that the majority of the panel investigating the electoral system opted for much greater change.

This should come...