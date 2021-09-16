South Africa: Landmark Moment for Activists in the Battle for Affordable Housing in Cape Town's Inner City

analysis

Low-cost housing will finally come to Sea Point, thanks to activists such as Elizabeth Gqoboka.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Housing activist Elizabeth Gqoboka, 52, has been working as a domestic worker and caregiver in Sea Point, one of the most exclusive suburbs in Cape Town, for 20 years.

She celebrated recently after winning an almost three-decade battle for affordable housing in the area in July, when the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sold its Rockland Villas property to the Housing Development Agency.

This could be a landmark moment in the battle for affordable housing in Cape Town's inner city after activists initially identified this property as a possible location for low-cost housing in 1996.

The Housing Development Agency, which was established by Parliament and reports to the Minister of Human Settlements, bought the property for R50-million.

But the decision came only after a planned auction of the building was stopped at the last minute in May.

Gqoboka is the Sea Point chapter leader of Reclaim the City, a grassroots organisation advocating for affordable housing. She is well known in the area. As she walks along Main Road smiling at the people who greet her, she...