South Africa: Landmark Moment for Activists in the Battle for Affordable Housing in Cape Town's Inner City

15 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Matthew Hirsch

Low-cost housing will finally come to Sea Point, thanks to activists such as Elizabeth Gqoboka.

Housing activist Elizabeth Gqoboka, 52, has been working as a domestic worker and caregiver in Sea Point, one of the most exclusive suburbs in Cape Town, for 20 years.

She celebrated recently after winning an almost three-decade battle for affordable housing in the area in July, when the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sold its Rockland Villas property to the Housing Development Agency.

This could be a landmark moment in the battle for affordable housing in Cape Town's inner city after activists initially identified this property as a possible location for low-cost housing in 1996.

The Housing Development Agency, which was established by Parliament and reports to the Minister of Human Settlements, bought the property for R50-million.

But the decision came only after a planned auction of the building was stopped at the last minute in May.

Gqoboka is the Sea Point chapter leader of Reclaim the City, a grassroots organisation advocating for affordable housing. She is well known in the area. As she walks along Main Road smiling at the people who greet her, she...

