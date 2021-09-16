Zimbabwe: Premier Soccer League Returns in October

THE Premier Soccer League is expected to start on October 20, ending a two-year hiatus that was due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The Chibuku Super Cup group matches will resume on September 29.

This is according to a calendar sent out to clubs on Wednesday evening.

Although the PSL are yet to announce the dates for the league's resumption, they have since informed the clubs of the crucial dates.

The cluster tournament, which got underway on May 22 in four cities, namely Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and Zvishavane, is expected to resume in a fortnight.

The Premiership clubs were cleared to resume training on September 2 after conducting their Covid-19 tests.

And the Chibuku Super Cup matches will resume with Matchday 4 for Groups 2, 3, and 4, while Group 1, which has six teams and has played more games, resumes with Matchday 7.

Matchday 5 has been scheduled for October 2 for Groups 2, 3 and 4. On the same day Group 1 will be playing their Matchday 8.

October 9 has been set aside for the previously postponed Group 1 Chibuku match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

Matchday 6 is on October 16 for Groups 2, 3, and 4 while Group 1 will fulfil their Matchday 9 on the same day.

On October 20, Matchday 5 will be staged for Groups 2,3, and 4 while Group 1 will host Matchday 8.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals will be staged on October 23.

And seven days later the league chiefs hope to start this year's Castle Lager Premiership.

The 2021 league is finally expected to kick-off after it was frozen for the greater part of this year as well as next year due to the pandemic.

ZIFA have since communicated their position on the resumption of sport to all the affiliates.

In a correspondence early this month, the local football motherbody requested all affiliates to send their submissions by September 10.

"ZIFA is requesting all affiliates to provide detailed written submissions regarding their preparedness and plans thereof to guarantee and allow for the safe resumption of football.

"Your submissions should include a list of teams, vaccinated players and officials and proposed venues to be used. ZIFA will inquire to the SRC if there are any changes to the current Standard Operating Procedures being used.

"All submissions should be sent to the ZIFA Secretariat by the 10th of September 2021. Please find attached correspondence from the Sport and Recreation Commission," wrote ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.