Namibia: Nust to Host 5th Annual National Secretaries Convention Next Month

16 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will virtually host the 5th Annual National Secretaries Convention on 08 October 2021, under the theme, 'Re-envisioning Service Quality through Digital Transformation.'

The convention aims to bring together secretaries, personal assistants (PAs) and office administrators and seeks to promote personal and professional development among this group of professionals.

The advancement of digital technologies and their use in business processes in the public and private sectors, has created a need for various professions to grasp the application thereof and develop a high level of competence in this regard.

As new trends and developments emerge, secretaries, PAs and office administrators are equally expected to respond in a dynamic way to ensure a high level of efficiency and effectiveness.

The 2021 iteration of the convention will therefore expose participants to modern digital technologies, as well as create a platform for networking and sharing of best practices.

This event also aims to break the gender stereotype associated with the secretarial and administrative function is a key objective of the Convention in keeping with the evolution of these roles in the contemporary workplace.

Individuals with experience in secretarial and administrative roles or those new to these functions, as well as office supervisors or managers, interested in harnessing new tools that have emerged in the digital era are the primary target audience for the event. They are invited to register here.

For more information on the convention, contact Panduleni Kashipulwa ([email protected] or Tel. +264 61 207 2015) or Saara Shilongo ([email protected] or Tel. +264 61 207 2050).

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X