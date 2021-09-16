Namibia: Mom Who Lost Child in Twaloloka Fire Feels Blamed, Excluded

NEARLY 14 months after the Twaloloka fire tragedy at Walvis Bay, the mother of the toddler who lost his life in the fire says she still has sleepless nights.

Ndilimewawa Hamukwaya lost her one-year-and-eight-months-old son Phillipus Nafimane on 26 July 2020 at the Twaloloka informal settlement at Kuisebmond where the fire destroyed houses, leaving hundreds homeless.

Little Nafimane was the only one who died in the fire.

His mother, Hamukwaya says she is often blamed for the fire by other victims of the tragedy.

"I have been walking around with a heavy heart since then. I do not know what caused that fire. My stove was not even on. I stepped out for a moment, and my eight-year-old ran out to tell me that there was a fire under my bed. I am mourning my son and just need peace," she says.

Hamukwaya says some of the victims have stopped talking to her.

"Whenever there are challenges or when the houses were discussed, my name came up. I also feel I did not get enough support from the community. A few came to check up on how I was doing," she says.

Hamukwaya says she was not included in the list of those who would receive new houses after the incident.

"They say I did not have a place at Twaloloka, but I have been staying there for four years with the father of the child. I previously lived in a small tent nearby, but he said I must move into his place, because there was no space for my belongings in that small tent. He has been allocated a house, but we broke up soon after the fire," she says.

She says her heart is heavy as she sees others preparing to move into their new houses, while she is waiting for Farm 37.

"Plans for that place are not even moving. I will remain here in a tent, while others are moving. They do not even consider that I lost my belongings and my child. At least it was suggested that a street is named after him," she says.

Otweya committee member Jolokeni Johannes says those on the housing list are the owners of the shelters which burned down.

"We know she has her place near Twaloloka. That part is called Onghuwo ye ponga. She used to stay with her boyfriend, the father of the child, occasionally. They broke up and she is currently living at her place again. The houses were allocated to the Twaloloka residents who lost their shelters and belongings.

"The residents of Onghuwo ye ponga are on the list for Farm 37. The father of the child is on the Twaloloka list, because it was his ghetto," Johannes says.

She urges victims to look ahead and not to blame anyone for the fire. The residents have been trying to pick up the pieces. President Hage Geingob last Friday handed over more than 100 brick houses to the fire victims. The houses were constructed through the emergency fund in the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia and Standard Bank's Buy-a-Brick initiative.