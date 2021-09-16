Namibia: 'Suicide Prevention Should Focus On Action'

A TOTAL of 52 people in the Kunene region have attempted to take their lives in the 2020/2021 financial year, and 17 people attempted the same between April and August this year.

The Opuwo district recorded 22 suicide attempts, Khorixas 12 and the Outjo district 14 in the same period.

This was revealed by Elina Munkawa, the Ministry of Health and Social Services' chief social worker, during the commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day at Okatjiuru village in the Opuwo district earlier this week.

"The theme for this year is 'Creating hope through action'. We need collective action in dealing with public health issues. We need to work together to prevent suicide, therefore we should employ stakeholder collaboration and self-empowerment to address self-harm and suicide.

"Suicide impacts individuals, families, communities and societies. It brings about a loss of loved ones, the loss of breadwinners, prolonged grief, trauma, extreme guilt for not being able to prevent a suicide, anger and resentment, confusion, distress, and depression," Munkawa said.

She said the means and methods likely to be used by people to take their lives should be removed.

"We need to be our neighbour's keeper and give the support required - be it to someone who looks suicidal, or to the family members and loved ones who are left behind. We need to consider suicide as an emergency so that we save lives," she said.

She encouraged those contemplating taking their own lives or affected by suicide to share their stories and to seek professional help as soon as possible.

Veronika Sheehama, also a social worker, said people with suicidal thoughts should try to avoid being alone, and abusing alcohol and drugs.