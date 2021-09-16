Zimbabwe: President Hands Over Buses to Security Sector

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
16 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has handed over five buses to the country's security establishment and pledged to secure more to improve the transport situation for members of the uniformed forces.

The President handed over two of the buses to the Zimbabwe National Army, with one going to the Presidential Guard, while the other went to the Zimbabwe National Army Headquarters.

Air Force of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services received a bus each during the handover ceremony at State House this morning.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (CDF) Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo, police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu attended the event.

Addressing the service chiefs, President Mnangagwa said more buses, both for the public and the security sector, were on their way.

"This is to facilitate the defence sector, slowly, but we are moving on," he said. "Some buses are on the high seas, we should be able to have another batch in October, another batch in November, and another batch in December.

"So, each one is assured of another three by December. That should improve your situation. I asked the CDF to work out the basic minimum requirements for each division."

