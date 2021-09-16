Namibia: Oshiputu Lays Community Clinic Foundation

The community of Oshiputu in the Anamulenge constituency laid their first brick on the construction of a clinic at their village.

The community says it is cut off from accessing health services during the rainy season as they are in a flood prone area.

Although the construction of a clinic was approved in 1996, budgetary constraints prevented it from being built.

This prompted the community to raise N$16 000 to commence with the construction in order to address their plight.

Constituency councillor Tylves Angala said when it rains, the village is usually under water and there is no access to other parts of the region.

"When it rains, our people cannot access health facilities, sometimes it takes even a week before they can get assistance to the clinic," said Angala.

Their nearest clinic is Anamulenge and Onawa.

In the absence of rainwater, government, through the health ministry, makes provision for an outreach clinic to visit the village.

Once completed, the clinic will have a consultation, dressing room and an extra room.

The councillor is thus appealing to good Samaritans to come to the aid of the community.

"While we wait for government to assist, we felt it befitting to start with the little that we have," said Angala.

Angala said once the project of the clinic is finalised, the committee will also look into the construction of accommodation for the nurses.

"Our wish is to put up accommodation for both female and male nurses who will be assisting the community," said Angala.

Community member Moses Aifete echoed the same sentiments with the councillor saying there is no access to the villages.

"We are transported with donkey carts to get to the nearest road or with a wheelbarrow in order to get to the hospital," said Aifete. -Additional reporting by Omusati MICT