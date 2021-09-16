South Africa: End-of-Year Exams May Dissuade Many Students From Registering to Vote

analysis

As registration weekend for the local elections approaches, registration figures are low, particularly among young people - a situation exacerbated by the fact that Election Day is close to the end-of-year exams for many students.

While the weeks leading to the local government elections are rolling by, there are 1.2 million fewer voters registered on the voters' rolls so far than in the 2016 local elections.

This is according to Paul Berkowitz, director of The Third Republic, a non-profit company that works to deepen democratic roots.

Masego Sheburi, spokesperson for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), said that as of 7 September, there were 25,655,133 people registered on the voters' roll.

This number will change after the coming registration weekend on 18 and 19 September but even so, "It hasn't been as well advertised, people are in lockdown, there is Covid. All of this suggests that this registration weekend won't be as well attended as previous elections' [registrations]," Berkowitz said.

Low registration rates are also expected because National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric examinations, now set for 27 October; and the end-of-year university examination period, starting in November at most universities, may fuel a low turnout of student voters as...