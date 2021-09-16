South Africa: The Aids Epidemic and Its Denialists Have Lessons for Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theorists

15 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nicoli Nattrass

Most Covid-19 vaccine misinformation in the US is driven by 12 individuals, most of whom work in 'alternative medicine'. Joseph Mercola, the leading member of the 'dirty dozen', is worth more than $100-million. At the height of South Africa's Aids epidemic, purveyors of alternative medicine, many supported by then Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, benefitted directly from Thabo Mbeki's distrust of ARVs.

Dr Remy Daroowala provides some good advice on engaging with anti-vaxxers and the vaccine hesitant in Daily Maverick, 14 September 2021.

He recommends a process of "active listening" to learn about their concerns and unmet needs and to find out if the person is ready for a conversation about vaccination. He notes that if the person is "a full-blown conspiracy theorist", you are unlikely to "convince this person no matter how hard you try" and that walking away with "grace and equanimity" may be "doing more for your cause and your mental health than you realise".

It is indeed frustrating arguing with a "full-blown conspiracy theorist" but there are ways of reaching into their world. There are two chinks in what appears to be an invulnerable intellectual armour that depicts all counter arguments and evidence as necessarily corrupted by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X