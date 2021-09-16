South Africa: Fred De Vries' Blues for the White Man Shows Us How Much Knowledge Helps and Heals

15 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Given the title of this book, it would be easy to imagine it belongs to that new genre of books bemoaning political correctness and the fighting back against against notionally odious attitudes toward white men in the style of Jordan Peterson. Nothing could be further from the truth.

But having said what it isn't, that is a lot easier than saying what it is. The book is part travelogue, part musical narrative, and part examination of the concept of race in South Africa and the American South.

Intrigued by the intersection between race and music, author Fred De Vries sets off from Cape Town for the American South in part to discover the origins of the music he grew up with and loved in Rotterdam, Holland, but also to explore in his honest, receptive, sensitive way, the idea of "blackness" and "whiteness" in music and society.

The first part of the book is therefore a first-person travel narrative of the cornerstone geographic sites typically associated in some way with the origins of the blues; Memphis, Clarksdale, New Orleans, and his stepping-off point Atlanta.

In the process, he attends music concerts, interviews people, meets odd types, and relates history, and the...

