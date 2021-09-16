South Africa: Civil Society Groups Call for an Urgent Just Transition and a Transformed Energy Department

analysis

Different voices under the Climate Justice Coalition expressed frustration, saying that they have had it with an energy department that is not addressing their community and climate crisis concerns, and are calling for the minister to step down.

Mining affected communities, trade unions, the youth and civil organisations, are sick and tired of dealing with the effects of coal mining on their lives and livelihood, and are calling for heads to roll as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) delays a just transition, the different parties said at a 350Africa.org press conference.

"Despite opposition from mining affected communities, the department has continued to approve gas and coal projects while disregarding any just energy plan. Among the demands that the coalition is making are the removal of Minister Mantashe from the energy docket and a rapid, just transition to renewable energy in the country," 350Africa.org said in a statement.

The different participants expressed their dissatisfaction with how the DMRE has played out efforts to achieve a just transition. Alex Lenferna of 350Africa.org said that the DMRE and Minister Gwede Mantashe are the biggest obstacles to a just transition and action on the climate crisis in the country.

"Time and...