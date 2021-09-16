Tanzania: Dar Court Sets Free Rugemalila As DPP Drops Charges

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam Thursday set free businessman James Rugemalira in the 350bn/- economic trial he was facing.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Sahidi ordered the businessman to leave the court premises as a free man after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) decided to discontinue the prosecution of the charges against him.

State Attorney Grace Mwanga presented before the Court the nolle prosequi certificate entered by the DPP in favor of the prominent businessman.

She told the magistrate that the DPP will not further prosecute the businessman on the offences of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering.