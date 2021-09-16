Seychelles: 5 Ways Covid-19 Pushed Seychelles to Innovate for the Better

COVID-19 will go down in modern history as being the pandemic that forced mankind to adapt to the new normal, including social and physical distancing.

With people getting sick and dying from the virus, borders closing, industries slowing down, businesses closing, people losing their livelihoods, one could only see the negative impacts of COVID.

Though Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - has not been spared, there have been positives for the islands. SNA presents five examples.

Expanding the economy beyond tourism

Since the opening of the Seychelles International Airport in 1972, tourism has been the island nation's bread and butter. But with travelling now restricted, Seychelles is now looking at diversifying its economy with a broader emphasis on fisheries, transformation, value addition, and on the blue economy.

Emerging online businesses

A business slow-down that has sometimes resulted in permanent closures has sent entrepreneurs toward innovation. New ventures have included online services such as shopping outlets and websites for international purchases as well as increased platforms for online payments. These practices also come at an opportune time as the country prepares to move towards a digital economy.

Delivery services

Full meals, vegetables, groceries and other household items can now be delivered to your doorsteps. Whether part of the service or for an additional fee, this new way of doing things is proving to be very popular. The pandemic has opened avenues for delivery services in Seychelles, as before lockdown in March 2020 this was nearly nonexistent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Coronavirus Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Homegrown is the best

With more time now being spent at home and with the introduction of flexible working hours, there is more time to do things around the house. Such as having home gardens. Home gardens do not only ensure that families have readily available fresh vegetables and fruits at a hand's reach but at the same time, these efforts are contributing to the national nutrition security of the nation.

Curfews are a blessing in disguise for parents

Nightlife is an integrated part of the life of the younger generation. The island life does provide, though on a limited scale, hang-out options for young people at bars, casinos, discotheques and even designated areas where they can park, play loud music and share some locally brewed beers. But whilst they chill with friends, with no care for time, parents at home are not at ease until their kids are home safely. The 11 pm curfew has been warmly welcomed by parents offering them peace of mind and guaranteed peaceful sleep.