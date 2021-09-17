Nigeria: Introduction of Electric Cars Into Nigeria's Markets 'Ll Boost Revenue Drive - Investor

16 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Oluleye Adigun, a US-based Nigerian, says he will soon introduce electric and solar-powered cars into the Nigeria and Africa markets to boost revenue drive and create job opportunities for youths.

Adigun told the Newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, that Nigerians would have alternatives to combustion engine cars through the introduction of FLUX vehicles.

Adigun is an Osun-State born investor, also the owner and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Glades Treatment Centre and Adigun Investment Group.

He said that the FLUX electric vehicles would be assembled in Ghana, while the lithium battery factory would be in Nigeria.

According to him, the lithium battery factory will not only create job opportunities for unemployed youths, but would boost the nation's revenue base.

Agigun said that the vehicles lithium battery to be produced in a Nigeria factory, would come with over 400 miles range, depending on the model.

"The cars powered by batteries can be recharged with both electrical and solar energy," the investor said.

He said that the FLUX vehicles built in Sedan and SUV version, were designed to use the current energy industry in Africa.

"The vehicles have advanced technology features, optional electric charging station powered with solar panel for home or office.

"The vehicles can be quickly charged with generating sets and can be used as generating sets to power a house," he said.

Adigun added that the vehicle, which has several in-built safety features, would be affordable to Nigerians.

