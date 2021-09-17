Nigeria: Bawa Back On His Feet - EFCC

16 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), says its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is hale and hearty.

Daily Trust had reported that Bawa was taken out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after slumping at a programme, on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency boss was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.

He was talking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.

Bawa had stopped talking and covered his face with his right palm, saying, "Please, excuse me, I can't continue."

He was assisted to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event.

The anti-graft czar, however, slumped on his seat and was immediately whisked away.

But reacting to the development, the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, explained that Bawa had since received medical attention and was back on his feet.

The statement read: "This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

"He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk."

X