Nigerian Air Force Confirms Civilian Deaths in Strike Against Extremists

16 September 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The Nigerian air force confirmed Thursday an airstrike against suspected Islamic extremists that killed civilians in the northeastern state of Yobe.

A spokesman said the Wednesday attack was called in response to movements by suspected members of Boko Haram or Islamic State's West African (ISWAP) branch, which broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

"Unfortunately, reports reaching Nigerian Air Force headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed, while others were injured," Air Commodore Edward Gabkwetin said in a statement.

"Therefore, a board of inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident."

Reports on the number of people killed range from six to 10.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X