Nigerian Air Force Confirms Civilian Deaths in Strike Against Extremists

The Nigerian air force confirmed Thursday an airstrike against suspected Islamic extremists that killed civilians in the northeastern state of Yobe.

A spokesman said the Wednesday attack was called in response to movements by suspected members of Boko Haram or Islamic State's West African (ISWAP) branch, which broke away from Boko Haram in 2016.

"Unfortunately, reports reaching Nigerian Air Force headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed, while others were injured," Air Commodore Edward Gabkwetin said in a statement.

"Therefore, a board of inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident."

Reports on the number of people killed range from six to 10.