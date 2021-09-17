Ethiopia: News - Death Toll From Covid-19 in Ethiopia Surpasses 5,000 - Us Embassy Donates 302,400 Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Addis Abeba — The total death toll as a result of Covid-19 has exceeded 5,000. The Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed the number of people who have died of and have been infected with coronavirus in its 24 hours updates. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, The total number of people who have died of the virus in Ethiopia has exceeded five thousand.

A total of 5,001 people have died including 34 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of people infected with the virus is increasing every day, and in the last 24 hours, 1,664 people have tested positive, the MoH said.

The number of cases in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) has also increased dramatically; Currently 783 people are admitted to ICUs.

Following the recent spikes of Delta Variant virus, Doctor Lia Taddesse,the Minister of Health (MoH), warned the citizens to stick to the guidelines that the MoH outlined to prevent the prevalence of this deadly virus.

On the other hand, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa announced the donation of additional 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines were donated by the United States Government to the people of Ethiopia.

The statement detailed, "These doses, in addition to the donation of over 1.6 million doses this summer, are part of the U.S. pledge to provide 25 million life-saving vaccines to Africa. The U.S. government continues to coordinate these allocations closely with the African Union and Africa CDC."

It said, "The nearly 2 million doses donated to Ethiopia to date are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply with the world."

With the arrival of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Africa, vaccination is more important than ever to combat this virus. We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19. As President Biden said, "We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values."

It has almost been two weeks since Doctor Lia announced the discovery of the Delta Variant in Ethiopia. AS