Ethiopia: News - Defense Force Calls On Tigrayan Youth, Militia to "Surrender Peacefully"

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) has issued a statement today calling on Tigrayan youth and the militia, who it said were being used by the T.P.L.F "as instruments in the destruction of Ethiopia," to surrender peacefully. The Army also told the youth and militia to "stop being victims of" T.P.L.F's "aimless war."

The ENDF accused TPLF leaders as "a few terrorist leaders" driven by "the greed of power" and who are sacrificing the people of Tigray in vain in order to escape the rule of law.

It also claims that the T.P.L.F leaders were "confusing and coercing the people with false propaganda in order to make them hostile to the neighboring states and the Ethiopian people in general."

The statement further said the ENDF was "patiently appealing" to the people of Tigray, especially the youth and militia members, because it was "concerned about the terrorist's destructive path, like the rest of the Ethiopian people are."

The statement mentioned a lengthy list of what it said were the wrongs of the TPLF which it accused of being determined "to make power its eternal inheritance" but falling short of that who want to "destroy Ethiopia" along with destroying itself.

"Therefore, young people and militias of Tigray, stop being victims of an aimless war. Pause to think on stopping the futile war of the terrorist group, which is bound to end in defeat," ENDF said.

It further said the Army assures that "if you surrender peacefully to the Defense Forces on all fronts, the Army will accept you, take care of you, will treat you if you are injured, and will facilitate for you to live a peaceful life with your families."

The ENDF is making this call due to the nature of its behavior for the public good and its comradeship with the people of Tigray, the statement said, adding that if the Tigrayan youth and militia members could make good on the call, the army would give "guarantees for their lives." AS