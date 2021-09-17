Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia, Kenya Sign Moyale - Moyale One Stop Border Post Operational Procedure Manual

Addis Abeba — The government of Ethiopia and Kenya yesterday signed the Moyale - Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) operational procedure manual on a ceremony held in Addis Abeba. Ethiopia through the Ethiopia Customs Commission and the Border Control and Kenya through Operation Coordination Committee signed the operational procedure manual at an event attended by key private and public sector players from both countries.

The Moyale - Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) was inaugurated in December last year. One Stop Border Post (OSBP) started operations in June 2021.With the OSBP operations manual, border clearance processes will be easier, faster and cheaper for traders, transporters and travelers, while maintaining the border regulatory requirements of both counties through coordinated border management operations. The two governments discussed the opportunities available for traders to use the OSBP at a consultative workshop attended by representatives from various public and private sector organisations from both Ethiopia and Kenya.

Kennedy Nyaiyo, Kenya's head of delegation and the Secretary of Kenya's Border Management Secretariat said, "The signing of the procedure manual will guarantee that all processes have been reviewed and harmonised . This will ensure that trading and cooperation between Kenya and Ethiopia is efficient and effectively facilitated." His counterpart Debele Kabeta, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Customs Commission said, "Though the two countries have a long time friendly relations, trade connectivity between us has been quite insignificant compared to the potential we have for doing business."

Debele further explained that the volume and diversity of goods traded between Ethiopia and Kenya is growing at a higher rate expressing optimism that the operationalization of Moyale One Stop Border Post will boost trade relations and free movement of people between the two countries.

The commencement of Moyale OSBP operations was achieved through cooperation of the Governments of Ethiopia and Kenya, represented by Ethiopia Customs Commission, Ethiopia Roads Authority, Kenya National Highways Authority, Border Management Secretariat (Kenya) Kenya Revenue Authority and the other border regulatory agencies, supported by TradeMark East Africa with funding by the United Kingdom. The construction component of Moyale OSBP was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Governments of Ethiopia and Kenya. Dispatch