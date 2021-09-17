Tanzania Sets Tough Rules for Travellers to Curb Covid Spread

16 September 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Health ministries Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar on Wednesday announced enhanced surveillance for international travellers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A joint statement by Health Permanent Secretaries Abel Makubi (mainland) and Fatma Mrisho (Zanzibar) directed that all travellers, including Tanzanians, returning residents and crew members, should present a negative Covid-19 certificate upon arrival.

The country will only accept Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing or Nucleic Acid Amplifications Tests (NAATS) done at nationally accredited or approved laboratories using sample tested within 96 hours of departure to Tanzania.

Travellers will also be required to fill in an online traveller's health surveillance form within 24 hours before arrival in Tanzania.

In addition, travellers arriving from, or who have travelled through countries that have reported various Covid variants or those with high number of Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, will have to undergo rapid tests on arrival in Tanzania, at their own cost.

"Cost for Covid-19 rapid test shall be to Tsh23,000 ($10) of which is non-refundable and testing fees applies to travellers arriving in Tanzania mainland by air or marine vessels, for Zanzibar the cost for rapid test shall be Tsh58,000 ($25)," the statement said.

It further directed officials to ensure travellers adhere to personal hygiene on arrival at ports of entry such as hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

The measures will take effect on September 19, 2021.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X