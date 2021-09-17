Tanzania Sets Tough Rules for Travellers to Curb Covid Spread

Health ministries Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar on Wednesday announced enhanced surveillance for international travellers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A joint statement by Health Permanent Secretaries Abel Makubi (mainland) and Fatma Mrisho (Zanzibar) directed that all travellers, including Tanzanians, returning residents and crew members, should present a negative Covid-19 certificate upon arrival.

The country will only accept Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing or Nucleic Acid Amplifications Tests (NAATS) done at nationally accredited or approved laboratories using sample tested within 96 hours of departure to Tanzania.

Travellers will also be required to fill in an online traveller's health surveillance form within 24 hours before arrival in Tanzania.

In addition, travellers arriving from, or who have travelled through countries that have reported various Covid variants or those with high number of Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, will have to undergo rapid tests on arrival in Tanzania, at their own cost.

"Cost for Covid-19 rapid test shall be to Tsh23,000 ($10) of which is non-refundable and testing fees applies to travellers arriving in Tanzania mainland by air or marine vessels, for Zanzibar the cost for rapid test shall be Tsh58,000 ($25)," the statement said.

It further directed officials to ensure travellers adhere to personal hygiene on arrival at ports of entry such as hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

The measures will take effect on September 19, 2021.