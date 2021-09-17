Tanzania: Yanga Caution Players On Psych War

YOUNG Africans have cautioned their players to be psychologically prepared for any mind game acts which may be directed to them before facing Rivers United on Sunday.

The country's envoys are set to depart today for Port Harcourt, Nigeria ready to take on Rivers United in the reverse leg of the CAF Champions League match.

With full of confidence, Yanga need to produce nothing else other than a victory for them to step into the next stage of the competition's preliminary round.

After losing 1-0 in the opening game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday, Yanga will have to give it all knowing in advance that their opponents already have one leg in the next phase of the competition.

Speaking in the city yesterday when players and the departing contingent had Covid-19 tests, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said they know that mind game behaviors may be directed to the players before the tense match.

"We have alerted them (players) to be psychologically ready for anything which may be done to distract their focus ahead of the important fixture.

"We know that such acts (mind games) might be directed to them hence they should be fully aware about that and not embrace them in order to avoid losing game concentration," Bumbuli said.

He also disclosed that aside from 22 players and technical bench members, they have another group of people who are accompanying the team to make sure that everything goes well before, during and after the game.

He then lauded Air Tanzania Limited for facilitating the availability of the direct chartered flight (Airbus) to and from Nigeria immediately after the decisive encounter.

Moreover, Bumbuli narrated that making the trip just one day before the match will not have any consequences as being thought by many people saying leaders of the club are aware of what they are doing.

He also unveiled that Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi opted to correct all the mistakes he observed in his squad right here prior to heading to the battlefield.

"The good thing is that coach Nabi has had enough time to analyse strengths and weaknesses of Rivers United a thing which will enable him to package his squad well in the upcoming match," he said.

However, this happens to be the last chance for Yanga to rekindle their hopes of penetrating into the next stage of the biggest club football showdown in Africa of which Egypt's side Al Ahly are the current champions.

After the Nigeria mission, Yanga will retreat to face their traditional rivals Simba in a Community Shield encounter on September 25th at the giant Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Thereafter, they will travel to face-off Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera for their opening league match of the season before hosting debutants Geita Gold at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on October 2nd.