Tanzania: Samia Appoints Two Board Chairpersons

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed two chairpersons to lead public institution boards.

A statement availed to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday said that President Samia appointed Dr Yamungu Kayandabila to chair the National Development Corporation (NDC) Board of Directors. Dr Kayandabila is currently the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

NDC was established as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament in 1962, it is wholly owned by the government and is charged with the responsibility of promoting economic development in the country in partnership with the private sector.

The statement also said that the President has reappointed Dr Naomi Katunzi as the Institute of Adults Education Governing Council Chairperson for the next three years. The appointment of both chairpersons was effective from September 14, this year.

The Institute of Adult Education (IAE) was established in 1960 as an extra mural studies section of the Makerere University College, under the University of London. In 1963, the institute was upgraded into a department and placed under the Dar es Salaam University College.

Later on, it became an autonomous institution established by a Parliamentary Act Number 12 of 1975 under then Ministry of National Education, currently, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

To-date, the institute has become a Centre for Learning, Research and Training in Adult Education arena for certificate, diploma and degree courses. Its services have been extended to the grassroots level through regional centres established in 21 regions of Mainland Tanzania.