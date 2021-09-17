Tanzania: Jimbo Cup - Its Kirumba Vs Ibungilo Final

KIRUMBA head coach Jonas Julius said his team is well drilled to emerge victors against Ibungilo in their today's Angeline Jimbo Cup final at CCM Kirumba stadium.

Speaking during his team's training at Magomeni grounds, Julius said he hopes the match will be tough but he believes they will get good results.

He commended the Ilemela MP Angeline Mabula for bringing the competition. Kirumba qualified to the final after defeating Shibula 3-0 in the semifinal match while Ibungilo beat Mecco 2-0 in the second semifinal match at CCM Kirumba over the weekend.

On his side tournament's coordinator Almas Moshi congratulated the two teams for entering the final stage.

He added that the Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa is expected to be the chief guest in today's final.

He called upon the football fraternity in Mwanza region to show up in large numbers during the final match.

On his side, Ibungilo tactician, Shindika Henry congratulated his players for reaching the finals. He said the tournament is very tough but they aim to win the title by hook or crook.

The tournament winner will pocket 2m/-, a trophy, one set of jerseys and one football while the runners up will receive 1.5m/- cash and the second runners-up will receive 1m/- .

The best player; the best goalkeeper of the tournament will receive 100,000 / -each. The best referee will receive 150,000 / - while the best coach will receive 200,000 / -and the most disciplined team will receive 500,000/ -.