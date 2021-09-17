Kenya: Nairobi, Makueni and Nakuru Best Performing Courts in the Country

Nairobi — A new report has listed Makueni, Milimani Civil Division and Nakuru courts as the best performing courts in the country.

The report titled the Performance Management and Measurement Understandings (PMMUs), 2019/2020 was released on Thursday by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Koome released the report when she launched her 10-year vision.

She said that the court results had been categorized based on the number of filed cases.

The Chief justice named Kisumu, Nakuru as the leading among Labor Courts in the country adding that six Magistrate's Courts performed well in this year's performance evaluation report.

"There were six best performing Magistrate's Courts in the different categories. These were Limuru, Marsabit, Mombasa, Engineer, Tononoka Children's Court and Gatundu Magistrate Courts," she said.

Garissa and Voi were categorized as the top performing Kadhi courts in the country.

The event was attended by Philomena Mwilu, Deputy Chief Justice, Margaret Kamar, Deputy Speaker of the Senate, Jennifer Shamalla and Justice Agnes Murgor amongst others.

The Chief Justice also named the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Office of the Registrar Environment and Land Court, Directorate, Supply Chain Management, and the Judiciary Training Institute as the best performing Administrative Units.

Koome said that the Judiciary had chosen to follow the path of transformation and accountability in their efforts to improve service delivery to Kenyans.

"As you will see from the vision, the path the Kenyan Judiciary has deliberately chosen is the path of societal transformation and change, the path of accountability for results, the path of transparency and openness, the path of quick and effective dispensation of justice and the path of provision of quality services to 18 litigants placing a lot of emphasis on Results Based Management," she said.

The Chief Justice further added that the goal of applying the results-based management includes the institutionalization of a rewards system for high performers.

Koome lauded all the key stakeholders for choosing to accept the new changes in regards to the performance of the Judiciary.

"I thank all the actors in the Justice Sector, Judges, Judicial Officers, Judiciary staff, members of the Bar, office of the DPP, litigants, and other stakeholders for embracing these changes even as we work to resolve the teething problems experienced to ensure that our processes get more efficient," she said

Koome said that some of the agendas of the judiciary is to improve service delivery and litigants' experiences in the post-pandemic social transformation era.

She added that the next step after the launch of the judiciary's vision is the development of the next 10-year Judiciary blueprint that will guide operations for the next 10 years and standardize the values and systems in the way the judiciary manages courts and registries to support reporting, learning and performance.

Koome praised the best performing courts saying their results paves way for the transformation of other courts across the country.

"Kindly join me in appreciating the performance of these Courts, Tribunals and Administrative Units. Their exemplary performance will be an anchor-piece to the Vision's intention of internal benchmarking to create centers of excellence in the delivery of Justice.," she said.

Koome stated that the benchmarking exercise will commence with the Nakuru Law Courts.

She directed the Judiciary Training Institute, Directorate of Planning and Organizational Performance (DPOP) and Chief of Staff, to design performance case studies from the best performing courts in the country.

Koome said that next week, her office will commence Town Hall Meetings led by the DCJ to discuss these findings with Judges, Judicial Officers, and members of Staff adding that their performance will be gauged on hoe they deliver justice to the members of the public.