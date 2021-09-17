Kenya: KBL's 'Raising the Bar' Program to Provide Training to 850 Hotels

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Thursday kicked off the second phase of a program that seeks to revive the hospitality sector through the provision of Covid-19 safety equipment, merchandise, and training.

The initiative dubbed the Raising the Bar recovery program seeks to benefit nearly 850 bars and eateries across the country by end of November 2021 and subsequently improve their operations in the wake of the pandemic.

During the first phase, 169 outlets around the Nairobi Metropolitan area benefitted from the program.

East African Breweries Limited Commercial Director, Joel Kamau, said that the initiative's second phase is aimed at ensuring stakeholders in the hospitality sector fully resume activities in the wake of the pandemic.

"As the government continues to ease Covid-19 measures, people want to come together again to connect with their community and socialize safely. By bringing international best practices, providing access to training and Covid safety equipment, KBL aims to help bars, pubs, and restaurants to open their doors again and to do so in a safe environment for everyone," Kamau said during the launch of the program.

In order to qualify for the program, a hotel requires a valid liquor license, business registration certificate, current business permit, and proof of business existence before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated the firm's commitment to ensuring all industry players revive their operations and subsequently boost the economy which is dependant on the hospitality sector.

"The hospitality industry has witnessed the unprecedented loss of revenues and in the process affected the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on it. Pubs, bars, and restaurants are an integral part of our communities, bringing people together to socialize and celebrate and this is something we have all missed during this period where gatherings have been limited. The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business," he said.

Bar Hotels Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA) Chairman Simon Njoroge called upon all bar and restaurant owners to apply for the program, noting it will go a long way in ensuring the revival of the sector.

" This program will go a long way in ensuring the revival of the sector. So far, several outlets have already benefited and more are now targeted in this second phase. We urge our members to apply for this initiative as we work towards bringing the sector back to life," Njoroge added.