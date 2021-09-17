Rwanda: Women Volleyball - Rwanda Vs Senegal Game Suspended

16 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has suspended the game between Rwanda and Senegal at the ongoing Women's African Nations Volleyball Championship in Kigali, citing "technical issues".

The game was due Thursday evening, 6pm CAT at Kigali Arena, and was Rwanda's final game in Group A.

It would determine whether the team tops its group as it heads into the semi-finals for which it has already qualified, thanks to victories against Morocco and Nigeria.

"The CAVB women African nations' volleyball game between Rwanda and Senegal, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 16, has been suspended until further notice due to technical issues," reads a statement from CAVB.

The women's African Nations Volleyball game between #Rwanda and #Senegal that was supposed to be played this Thursday has been postponed due to "technical issues".#AfricaVolleyChampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/KyS2vaGS9w

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) September 16, 2021

The details about the technical issues were not revealed, but there is an allegedly leaked letter of protest addressed to CAVB by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, challenging the illegibility of four Rwandan players.

The leaked letter does not either provide details concerning what is wrong with the players.

"We wish to hereby present our letter of protest on team Rwanda, for using four ineligible players in their team," reads part of the complaint.

The four players in question are; right-attack Aline Siqueira, center Apolinario Caroline Taina, setter Mariana Da Silva and left-attack Moreira Bianca Gomes.

They are all making their debut for Rwanda in international volleyball.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X