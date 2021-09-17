Nigeria: Ekiti Denies Administering Spoilt Covid-19 Vaccines On Citizens

Ado-Ekiti — The Commissioner for Health in Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, has dispelled the rumour that the Moderna vaccines being administering on residents to curtail the spread of Covid 19 virus have spoilt due to epileptic power supply.

Revealing that a total of 117,000 residents had taken the vaccines, Filani described as unfounded , the rumour claiming that COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State have spoilt as a result of lack of electricity supply.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the commissioner, said the Ekiti State Ministry of Health would like to state clearly that this statement was not only false and unfounded, but also meant to misinform the general public.

He said the available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the State in good condition, adding that the vaccines are being stored in the State Cold Store in line with the appropriate guidance and requirements on vaccine handling and storage.

He stated that Moderna vaccine is currently stored at a temperature of -43.2-degree Celsius.

"The State Cold Store is equipped with 24/7 power supply to maintain the potency of the vaccines. The State has also trained, motivated and deployed 92 vaccination teams comprising 582 persons, to ensure accurate movement and administration of vaccines.

"During vaccination campaigns, vaccines are moved from the State Cold Store in Cold Chain Boxes to maintain the optimum temperature. We have continued to ensure that these vaccines are transported within the recommended temperature range.

"As at 12pm, Thursday the 16th of September 2021, Ekiti State has exhausted her first dose of the Moderna vaccines with 47,839 persons vaccinated. This is in addition to over 70,000 persons who have received first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"As a matter of fact, the State vaccination wastage rate is currently the lowest in the country.

"Reliable information on the COVID-19 response in Ekiti State, including vaccination, can be obtained from the Ministry of Health and Human Services through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

"We encourage everyone to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours that could create panic and mistrust in the health system.

"The available COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State are proven to be safe and effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated".