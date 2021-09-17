Nigeria: Defection - Gumi Knocks Fani-Kayode, Calls Him 'Judas of Oduduwa'

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has described Femi Fani-Kayode as the 'Judas of Oduduwa'

following his defection from the opposition party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Gumi wrote:

"I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

"Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

"It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn't repent."

Recall that the Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation under President Olusegun Obasanjo, berated those fronting for bandits and terrorists in the country. Though he never mentioned names but his rhetorics suggested he was referring to Sheikh Gumi.

On joining APC, Fani-Kayode, however, said that he was moved by Holy Spirit to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, pointing out that he was a founding member of the ruling party.