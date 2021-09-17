Nigeria: NIMASA Donates Income Generation Items to IDPs in Kaduna State

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated income generation items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State.

The agency's Director General, Dr Bashir Jamo presented the items to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the donation was in three categories with the first category in the form of income generation palliative.

According to him, 240 IDPs will benefit directly and indirectly from the items to enhance their means of livelihood and become self reliant.

"Items donated under the category are 15 sewing machines, 15 grinding machines, 15 work master welding machines, 50 hair clipper bags and complete barbing accessories, 40 vulanizing machines and 25 generators.

"Others are six tricyles (Keke Napep), eight motorcycles, 30 standing hair drier machines, make up box kits," he said.Jamo disclosed that in the second category, NIMASA will support over 1,500 IDPs living in camps with food and household items.

These, he said, would include rice, spaghetti, gari, yam, beans, vegetable oil, noodles and seasonings among others.

The director general also said in the third category, the agency plans to distribute educational materials, 25 desktop computers, 30 white board, three printers, and textbooks for senior classes 1- 3.He told the governor that NIMASA would also provide some infrastructure at the Kaduna State University.

"The gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility as a responsible agency not only to Kaduna state, but all states of the federation.

"So far, we have distributed the items to over 26 states and Kaduna is the 27," he said.Responding, El-Rufai appreciated the agency for the gesture, and commended Jamo for being a good ambassador of the state.

"I am very happy that you came with this intervention to support our IDPs as well as investment in our tertiary institution," he added.

