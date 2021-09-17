Nigeria: Foreign Borrowings Escalate As Nigeria Goes for $6.2bn Eurobond Offer

The Federal Government has announced plans for a Eurobond issuance in the International Capital Market, ICM, to raise between $3 billion and $6.2 billion.

The Debt Management Office, DMO, said, yesterday, that virtual meetings with investors have been scheduled for today, September 17 and September 20, 2021.

It stated: "In order to avail local investors the opportunity to invest in the Eurobonds, meetings will also be held with local investors.

"This is the first time local investors will be included in the Roadshows, and this is one of the reasons a Nigerian Bookrunner (Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd) was appointed as one of the Transaction Advisers.

"Through the Eurobond issuance, Nigeria is expected to raise up to $3 billion but not more than $6.2 billion."

According to the DMO, the issuance for which all statutory approvals have been received, would be to implement the New External Borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act and that "Proceeds are for the financing of various projects in the Act."

The agency gave further insight, saying, "In addition to providing funding to part-finance the deficit in the 2021 Appropriation Act, the issuance of Eurobonds by Nigeria benefits the country in many other strategic ways; amongst which are: 1. It is an inflow of foreign exchange, leading to an increase in External Reserves.

"External Reserves help support the Naira Exchange Rate, and Nigeria's sovereign rating.

"When Nigeria raises funds externally, through Eurobonds, it frees up space in the domestic market for private sector and sub-national borrowers. In effect, it helps the sovereign not to crowd out other borrowers in the domestic market.

"The issuance of Eurobonds by Nigeria has opened up opportunities for Nigeria's corporate sector notably banks, to issue Eurobonds to raise capital in the ICM.

"By so doing, their capital base has been strengthened to provide banking services whilst also meeting regulatory requirements. Nigeria has a sovereign yield curve in the ICM, extending up to 30 years.

"The local listing of Nigeria's Eurobonds on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and the FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd., have increased the range of products on these two exchanges and their respective market capitalization.

"Overall, Eurobond issuances by Nigeria and the investor meetings that precede the pricing have provided a strong global platform for Nigeria to tell its own story and opportunities available in Nigeria for investors."

The Transaction Advisers appointed by Nigeria for the issuance were: International Bookrunners - JP Morgan, Citigroup Global Markets Limited; Joint Lead Managers -Standard Chartered Bank and Goldman Sachs; Nigerian Bookrunner - Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd; Financial Adviser - FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd; while White & Case LLP, was appointed International Legal Adviser; and Banwo & Ighodalo would serve as Nigerian Legal Adviser.

The last time Nigeria accessed the ICM was November 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria