Nigeria: Delta Revokes Multi-Million Asaba-Oko Road Contract

DELTA State Government, yesterday, revoked the multi-million naira contract for the construction of Asaba/Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu/Oko-Anala Road awarded in 2018 due to poor performance.

State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen in Asaba after the State Executive Council, SEC, meeting, presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the road transversing the Oko communities in Oshimili South LGA of the state has been a major challenge to the state government over the years, due to the peculiar topography of the area.

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, said the contractor was not working in line with the speed expected by the government which necessitated the revocation.

Disclosing that some monies had been paid to the contractor as mobilisation fees, he said the state government would check its records and evaluate the contract performance with a view to finding out if the contractor would refund any money to the government.

He said the state government would engage another contractor with adequate capacity to complete the job in line with the speed required for the completion of the project.

Aniagwu in another development said the state government had approved the construction and reticulation of a major water scheme in Okerenkoko in Warri South Local Government Area of the state as part of efforts to provide potable water and reduce communicable diseases.

He said Exco also approved the inclusion of certain erosion sites in Warri as part of efforts to address flooding in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun.

Aniagwu said: "On education, Exco approved the demolition and reconstruction of a two-story building not in good shape at West End Grammar School, Asaba.

"The project includes expansion of the building to 20 classrooms to enable the school run one session instead of the morning and afternoon session it currently operates and the provision of a conference hall for assembly as well as toilets.

"Exco also approved the renaming of Ogini Grammar School, Oghara to Ogini Model Secondary School, Oghara and the approval of training and acquisition of starter packs in ICT for youths in the state for the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"At Exco, we also discussed the provisions made for the various ministries in the 2022 proposed budget and the possibility of a supplementary budget for 2021."