Angolan President Encourages Peace Efforts in CAR

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço encouraged Thursday in Luanda the counterpart of the Central African Republic, Faustin Touadera, to move on with the peace process in his country in favour of reconciliation among different internal forces.

João Lourenço was speaking at opening ceremony of the Mini-Summit of the heads of the State of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), stressing that a Joint Road Map for Peace in CAR was the main instrument for peace in that country.

Also ICGLR chairperson, João Lourenço encouraged CAR saying that it should not miss out on the opportunity to achieve the peace in order to take advantage of the joint efforts from different national interests and the United Nations contingent.

In his speech, the Angolan president considered crucial taking advantage of the progress achieved in the field of negotiations with the internal political forces of the opposition, the civil society and the leaderships of the rebel groups.

As for the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the CAR, the president said that the resolution of the United Nations Security Council of July this year, reflects a relative easing of the embargo.

He said that the Mini-Summit, underway this Thursday, confirms

that the region is moving towards the completion of a cycle of diligences that might lead, soon, to the attainment of a permanent solution and sustainability in the CAR.

In his capacity as ICGLR chairperson, João Lourenço reiterated ICGLR´s unconditional support for peace and stability in CAR.

João Lourenço added Luanda Mini-Summit is sharing its voice with that of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the deposed President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

CIRGL Mini-Summit of Heads of State, the third of its kind taking place in Luanda, is focused on security issues of the Central African Republic.

The CAR has been plunged into growing insecurity since the Coup d'Etat perpetrated by the Seleka group in 2013, which toppled François Bozizė, former Central African President.

ICGLR was created with the aim to address the issues related to peace and security, after the political conflicts that ravaged the region in 1994.

ICGLR comprises Angola, Burundi, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic (CAR), Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.