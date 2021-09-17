Zimbabwe: Transparency Way to Go - Mangwana

Efforts remain in place to continuously improve transparency in Government's operations as seen by the creation of several platforms and legal frameworks that enable citizens to seek information on many issues.

This was said by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana when he appeared on a Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) programme, the National Purse, held in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD).

The programme followed the launch of the "How far?" campaign by ZIMCODD, raising questions on progress on projects and deals initiated by Government.

Mr Mangwana said Government, under the Second Republic, valued transparency in its operations.

He cited the third-place rank in Africa achieved by Zimbabwe on the Open Budget Survey last year, as indicative of Government's openness.

"Government is accountable to its citizens and also through institutions like Parliament through its various committees," he said.

"We are also not averse to converse with anyone or any organisation; we are transparent. I don't know if there's any Government the world over that discloses its Cabinet deliberations like we do here.

"Last year, the President assented to the Freedom of Information Act and it is a platform for citizens to ask Government on anything."

He said the new law provided mechanisms that citizens could access information from ministries and other public entities including platforms for recourse if they were not satisfied.

Government was accountable to the citizens and did not treat anyone or any organisation as an adversary, Mr Mangwana said.

While Government had a responsibility to pro-actively release information to the public, there were instances that individuals or organisations had to request to relevant authorities for disclosure of information.

ZIMCODD executive director, Ms Janet Zhou, commended Government for the manner it has responded to the "How Far?" initiative, but said there was room for improvement to ensure an informed citizenry.

She said the initiative was about building a culture of transparency and accountability.