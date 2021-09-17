Zimbabwe: Misihairabwi-Mushonga in Emotional Farewell

In an emotional farewell to fellow parliamentarians from across the political divide in the National House of Assembly yesterday, opposition legislator who is now Zimbabwe's ambassador-designate to Sweden, Hon Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga showered praises on President Mnangagwa whom she said saw beyond political differences.

Bidding farewell to fellow legislators some of whom she had brawled with for decades while others were partners in parliamentary showdowns, the former Cabinet minister during the government of national unity (GNU) 2009-2013 said she is ever grateful to President Mnangagwa.

"I would like to thank His Excellency, the President, for this appointment. He saw that I had potential and despite coming from the opposition, he appointed me," she said.

She also thanked the late former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, and MDC-N leader Professor Welshman Ncube for the roles they played in her political life.

Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga paid tribute to Parliament, her home for the past 21 years, for shaping her political career.

Before her appointment, Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education and previously chaired the Public Accounts Committee. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda thanked Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga for her service to Parliament describing her as a fearless legislator who had faith in her convictions.

Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga replaces Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze who has been appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Germany. Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga will take up her new post once all requisite diplomatic procedures have been completed. She becomes the second opposition legislator to be appointed for a diplomatic post following the appointment of Ambassador James Maridadi as Zimbabwe's envoy to Senegal.

Meanwhile, Hon Misihairabwi-Mushonga donated a text in Braille of the oath and affirmation taken by MPs when they assume office to cater for legislators with visual impairments.

She also donated a Moses basket to be used in the babies' room established for breastfeeding legislators.